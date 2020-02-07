Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $41.25 on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

