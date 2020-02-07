Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of DHIL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65.
In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 600 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.
