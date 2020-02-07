Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.53 or 0.05886670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005213 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00126557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

