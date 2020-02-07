Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 150,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

