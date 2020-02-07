Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $256,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 125,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 243,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. 87,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,363. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

