Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,671 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.96. 16,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

