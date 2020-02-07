Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 10,428 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 858,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.