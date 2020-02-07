Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 12,349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. 2,901,014 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

