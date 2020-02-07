Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 684 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,578,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

