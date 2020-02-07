Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

