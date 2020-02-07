Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.