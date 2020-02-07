Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 2,414,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,198. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

