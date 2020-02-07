Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 973 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $139.04. 646,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.