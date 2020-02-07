Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

