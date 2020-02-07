EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

EATON VANCE FR/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.64 on Friday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

