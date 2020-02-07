Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 479,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.