Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 257,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,656. Echostar has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Echostar’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.