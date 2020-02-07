eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 126,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 105,378 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.41.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 141,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

