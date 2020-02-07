Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after acquiring an additional 474,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

