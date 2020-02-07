Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday.

LON ESP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 103.80 ($1.37). 1,965,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.80 ($1.35).

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

