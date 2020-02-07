Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,685. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

