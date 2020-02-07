Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.74

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 838414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

