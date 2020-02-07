ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

