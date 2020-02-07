Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 309,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,572. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

