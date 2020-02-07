Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s stock price dropped 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 148,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 35,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

