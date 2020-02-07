EQT (ASX:EQT) Trading Down 0.2%

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$30.80 ($21.84) and last traded at A$30.80 ($21.84), approximately 2,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$30.85 ($21.88).

The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $636.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$30.86.

EQT Company Profile (ASX:EQT)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

