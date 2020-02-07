Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 7th (AQN, BTU, BYSI, CNC, CNST, EH, GWLIF, HLNE, LHX, MFC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 7th:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX). They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

