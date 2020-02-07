Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 7th (AQN, BTU, BYSI, CNC, CNST, EH, GWLIF, HLNE, LHX, MFC)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 7th:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX). They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

