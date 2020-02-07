ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ESE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,868. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $107.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

