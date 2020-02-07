Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.29

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 20299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,826,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

