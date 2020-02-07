Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.29

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 20299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,826,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit