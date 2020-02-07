Ether-1 Price Down 12.1% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $248,701.00 and $19,619.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00400016 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010292 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,280,379 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

