ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

SMHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 60,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,691. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD)

