Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 383.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.