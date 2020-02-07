Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

