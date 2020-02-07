Family Firm Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 166,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,332. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

