Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,148 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 38,328,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,335,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

