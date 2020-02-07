Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,148 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 38,328,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,335,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit