Family Firm Inc. Buys 434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 776,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,469,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $165.53. 877,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

