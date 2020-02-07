Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.45. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,982. Templeton Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

