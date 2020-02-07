Family Firm Inc. Grows Stock Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the quarter. Templeton Global Income Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.29% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

