Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,174 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,333. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $222.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.