Family Firm Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

