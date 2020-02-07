FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 47.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. FansTime has a market cap of $959,671.00 and $200,579.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

