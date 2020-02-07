FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million.

FFG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

