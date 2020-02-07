FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Purchases $47,080.00 in Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00.

FFBW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

