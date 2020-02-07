Financial Counselors Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

