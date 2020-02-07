Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

