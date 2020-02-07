Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $323.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $332.53. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

