Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $11,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.