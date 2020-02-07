Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,666 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

