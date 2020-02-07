Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $165.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.