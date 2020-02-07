Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,505,000 after acquiring an additional 422,235 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

NYSE:OXY opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.